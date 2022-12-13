Adibatla police file petition for custody of accused in kidnap case 

December 13, 2022 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Main accused Naveen Reddy yet to be traced; police remand report suggests Reddy and the woman had known each other for over a year 

The Hindu Bureau

The Adibatla police investigating the kidnap case involving a young doctor at Manneguda on Tuesday filed a petition for the custody of five accused persons.

Following the incident on November 9, Friday, they have arrested 32 of the total 37 accused persons. And five others, including the main accused Naveen Reddy, are yet to be arrested.

The incident on Friday was nothing short of a cinema type execution, when about 40 persons in several vehicles arrived at the woman’s residence, vandalised the parked vehicles, destroyed furniture and kidnapped the woman who was ready for the engagement ceremony.

She was dropped in a nearby location later in the evening.

According to the police’s remand report, available on Tuesday, both Mr. Reddy and the woman had known each other for over a year and were friends. The man had proposed marriage, but the woman wanted her parents to approve it. And when they denied, he had turned revengeful. He allegedly made public the pictures he had taken with her, set up a shop right outside her house, among other things.

Police said the kidnap was planned at least a week ago and Mr. Reddy had mobilised all his workers for the event. They wanted to threaten the family and the relatives, in an attempt to make them accept marriage.

The woman was taken away in the car till Nalgonda limits and later dropped back after visuals of the incident became viral on media channels.

Meanwhile, late Monday, police were able to identify Mr. Reddy’s abandoned vehicle near Thondupally on the outer ring road. Efforts were still on to nab Mr. Reddy and the other accused.

