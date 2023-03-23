ADG Ravideep Singh Sahi assumes command of CRPF South 

March 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ADG Ravideep Singh Sahi, an officer of 1986 batch of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cadre, took over the command of South Zone of CRPF in Hyderabad.

He joined as an assistant commandant in CRPF and, during his service spanning over 37 years, served in various operational theatres of Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and the Northeast.

In the aftermath of the attack on Parliament House in December 2001, Mr. Sahi was deputated to the Lok Sabha Secretariat as joint director (security) in 2002 and served there till 2007. He was instrumental in upgrading the security apparatus of Parliament House complex. He also served as IG Srinagar Sector, CRPF, for the longest period (from December 2016 to March 2020) and played a crucial role in anti-terrorist operations and handling law-and-order challenges, both pre and post Article 370 abrogation. Mr. Sahi was also instrumental in enhancing the operational excellence of Valley Quick Action Team (QAT) of the CRPF in Kashmir.

He is a recipient of Police Medal for Gallantry; President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service; Police Medal for Meritorious Service; Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak; DG’s commendation Disc and Letter on various occasions from DG CRPF, DG NIA and DG JKP; and Governor’s appreciation letter on four occasions.

Mr. Sahi represented the CRPF in Himalayan Car Rally in 1995 and stood third. Also, he represented the CRPF in All India Police Tennis tournament on a number of occasions and was the runner-up in open singles in Guwahati in 2000.