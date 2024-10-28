ADG dismisses 10 police personnel for agitating in Telangana

The Telangana Special Police (TGSP) has dismissed 10 personnel allegedly involved in recent agitations and strikes that disrupted order within the force.

The dismissals, which comes a day after 39 special police constables were placed under suspension, were based on actions deemed as compromising public interest and battalion discipline.

According to an official statement from TGSP additional director general Sanjay Kumar Jain, the personnel instigated protests within battalion premises and public areas across Telangana, including Hyderabad, despite repeated warnings to desist. The protests reportedly impacted morale and cohesion within the TGSP, prompting the decision to enforce disciplinary action.

The dismissed personnel include individuals from various battalions, among them G. Ravi Kumar (3rd Battalion, Ibrahimpatnam), K. Bhushan Rao (6th Battalion, B. Kothagudem), and V. Rama Krishna (12th Battalion, Anneparthy).

“This conduct breached the force’s core values of integrity, duty, and adherence to discipline, jeopardising operational efficiency and public confidence. A comprehensive investigation has been initiated to determine the specifics of the incidents, and senior officials have been tasked with closely monitoring battalion activities to prevent future occurrences,” said the officer.