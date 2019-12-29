Adequate stock of fertilizers for rabi season: Minister

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that the Centre has allocated 15.4 lakh tonnes of fertilizers, including 7.5 lakh tonnes of urea, to Telangana for the rabi (yasangi) cultivation season.

Speaking after inspecting the Moosapet rake point here, which served the needs of combined Medak and Rangareddy districts, on Sunday he stated that about 2 lakh tonnes of urea would be positioned as buffer stock by the month-end. As on Sunday, the buffer stock of urea was 1.6 lakh tonnes and another 15,000 tonnes of DAP and 35,000 tonnes of NPK. The fertilizers would be made available to farmers through 7,612 dealers and cooperative societies.

The Minister said the extent of rabi cultivation was expected to be very high this year with filling of Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams with Kaleshwaram project water along with thousands of minor irrigation tanks in several districts. Sustained flood in the Krishna river for over two months had also helped the project and tanks to store sufficient water in the basin. As a result, the cultivation of paddy and groundnut had increased.

He directed the officials to prepare and keep ready the district-wise demand of fertilizers and also made available zinc sulphate in the areas where it was required. He also asked the officials to take precautions to protect the fertilizer stocks at the stock points from sun and rain (moisture).