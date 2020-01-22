Adequate stock of anti-rabies vaccine in hospitals sought

Expressing serious concern over the alleged short supply of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), the CPI(M) town committee has demanded that the State government ensure an adequate stock of ARV at the district headquarters hospital in the town.

A delegation of the CPI(M) town leaders submitted a memorandum to the authorities at the hospital here on Wednesday seeking their intervention to make ARV available at the hospital to provide anti-rabies treatment to victims of dog bites.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPI(M) leaders pointed out that incidence of dog bites were on the rise and most of the government hospitals in the district ran out of ARV injections.

Narrating the woes of the dog bite victims due to acute shortage of ARV, they wanted the government to immediately supply the ARV injections in sufficient quantity to the government hospitals.

They further sought setting up of the Telangana Diagnostics Hub in the district headquarters hospital here under the National Health Mission to provide advanced diagnostic services free of cost to the needy.