Address problems of employees, pensioners: Sridhar Babu

June 17, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address the problems of employees and pensioners in the State.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister here on Saturday, Mr Sridhar Babu said in view of 10th year celebrations, the government should announce the constitution of the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with 30% interim relief and four DAs. He also requested the Chief Minister to address the problems of employees affected by GO 317.

“As all the employees are opposing the contributory pension scheme, cancel it and return to the old pension scheme. Take up promotions and transfers. Extend cashless treatment in hospitals for all employees and clear pending bills for the past few years. See that employees get salary on the 1st of every month,” said Mr Sridhar Babu in his letter. He also recalled how the employees had supported the statehood agitation.

