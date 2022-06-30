‘Address land issues in all villages in Mulugu’

Siddipet Collector holds review

Patil Prashanth Jeevan, Collector, Siddipet, has directed the officials to address the land related problems in all villages in Mulugu mandal on pilot basis between July 1 and July 28.

At a review meeting with revenue officials at Siddipet on Thursday, Mr. Prashanth said that the government had directed extending the pilot programme to all villages in the mandal till July 28 as the problem in Mulugu village were addressed completely.

Informing that eight teams headed by Additional Collectors and RDOs were formed to address land issues in the remaining 23 villages, the Collector said that there should be prior information to villagers about the visit of these teams.