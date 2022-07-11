Add to KCR review on flood situaion

‘Discharge water’

A separate release of the CMO said Mr. Rao asked irrigation officials to ensue that the flood to Sriramsagar and other projects on Godavari be released downstream regularly as the river was flowing menacingly in the upper reaches of the State and also in Maharashtra.

In view of forecast of heavy rain in the State for another two or three days, Mr. Rao alerted the Ministers, Collectors and other officials during the 12-hour-long meeting to cancel all their engagements and remain in their respective districts to be accessible to public to attend to any emergencies arising out of the grave situation forecast for another two or three days.

He asked the government machinery to be always alert to meet any threat. He asked Engineer-in-Chief of Irrigation C. Muralidhar to see that the backwaters of reservoirs did not submerge lands. The public were warned to observe self-restraint and not move out unless necessary.

The officials explained to Mr. Rao that there were heavy rains in Nizamabad, Mulug and Ramannagudem, but the situation was under control. Godavari had assumed serious proportions at Bhadrachalam as its tributaries Indravati and Pranahita were in spate.

Since the third warning level was hoisted at Bhadrachalam, Mr. Rao asked the Minister from Khammam Puvvada Ajay Kumar to remain in the temple town on Tuesday to supervise flood relief activity.