ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group to invest ₹12,400 cr in Telangana in the coming years

January 17, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Group chairman Gautam Adani exchange MoUs with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Davos 

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Adani Group headed by its chairman Gautam Adani has announced investments to the tune of ₹12,400 crore in Telangana in the next few years.

The Group’s company Adani Green Energy will invest ₹5,000 crore for setting up two pumped storage projects of 1,350 MW capacity and another firm AdaniConneX Data Centres has announced investment of an equal amount for setting up a data centre campus in Chandanvelly with a total capacity of 100 MW.

ALSO READ
Adani Group keen on investing in Telangana

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the Adani Group, has decided to invest ₹1,400 crore in a cement grinding unit with 6 metric tonne a year capacity and Adani Aerospace and Defence will invest ₹1,000 crore in counter drone systems and missile development and manufacturing centre at Adani Aerospace and Defence Park here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The decisions were announced after a meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with the Adani Group chairman as part of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu exchanged four memoranda of understanding for investments that would be made in the coming years. Mr. Gautam Adani and Adani Aerospace and Defence president and CEO Ashish Rajvanshi represented the Adani Group in the exchange of MoUs.

The Chief Minister has assured the State Government’s cooperation in providing required amenities, infrastructure and support for the projects. Mr. Gautam Adani said the new Government in Telangana had been extremely investor friendly and with planned policies it should attract more investments. The Adani Group would continue to grow in Telangana at high pace with the support provided by the Government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US