Adani Foundation donates ₹100 crores towards Young India Skills University in Telangana

Updated - October 18, 2024 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Adani Foundation has donated ₹100 crore cheque towards the establishment of Young India Skills University in Telangana. A delegation from the foundation led by chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to hand over the donation cheque. They have earlier met in January of this year at World Economic Summit in Davos. 

“Mr Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth,” as per a post from the Telangana Chief Minister’s office handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The University has last week announced that admission to four courses was open from Dasara and the courses will be offered from November 4. 

“The Young India Skills University (YISU), has been established in Hyderabad under the Young India Skills University, Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Act 2024 to bridge the gap between industry needs and academic offerings,” as per the university website. Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is the chairperson of the YISU.

Until the university is constructed in the proposed fourth city in Mucherla, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, it will function from Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) campus in Gachibowli and National Academy of Construction Campus in Izzathnagar.

Published - October 18, 2024 05:57 pm IST

