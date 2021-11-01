Telangana

Actors plant saplings as part of ‘Green India Challenge’

Actors Vishal, Arya and Mrinalini Ravi after planting a sapling as part of ‘Green India Challenge’ in Hyderabad on Monday.  

Actors Vishal, Arya and Mrinalini Ravi took part in ‘Green India Challenge’ here on Monday and named the plant after Puneet Raj Kumar.

The trio were in the city for the promotion of Enemy film, and planted the saplings on the premises of Hitex. Later, Vishal said that he was happy to participate and plant saplings in the ‘Green India Challenge’ programme launched by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar with the inspiration of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s brain child programme ‘Haritha Haram’.

He said that Green India Challenge will help to curtail global warming and allowing future generations to survive. He planted the sapling in remembrance of his friend actor late Puneeth Raj Kumar. While Arya said that programme provides a better environment for future generations.


