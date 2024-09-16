ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan donate ₹50 lakhs each to Telangana CMRF

Published - September 16, 2024 03:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Amara Raja Group donated ₹1 crore to the CMRF

The Hindu Bureau

Prominent Telugu Actor K. Chiranjeevi donated ₹50 lakhs to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday (September 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Prominent Telugu actor K. Chiranjeevi handed over a donation of ₹50 lakhs to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, towards Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) in Hyderabad on Monday (September 16, 2024). Earlier, Mr. Chiranjeevi announced the donation for flood relief measures in the State.

Khammam, Mahabubabad and a few more areas were affected by the floods due to incessant rains from August 31, 2024. According to the preliminary estimates, losses due to the heavy rains was pegged at ₹5,438 crore. The government has urged the centre to sanction ₹558 crore towards temporary and permanent irrigation restoration works.

Besides, Mr. Chiranjeevi handed over another cheque of ₹50 lakhs on behalf of his son Ram Charan.

Other prominent actors, including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others too donated to the CMRF earlier. Vishwak Sen donated Rs 10 lakhs, Ali contributed ₹3 lakhs.

Former Minister from Andhra Pradesh Galla Aruna Kumari handed over ₹1 crore from Amara Raja Group to the CMRF. 

