Actors Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Amala among others meet CM

December 30, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry Narayanswamy and a number of other VIPs, including the General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area Major General Rakesh Manocha, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, actor couple Nagarjuna and Amala and top shuttler P.V. Sindhu called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Saturday.

The former Puducherry Chief Minister, along with a delegation, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister and congratulated him on assuming office. Major General Manocha and a team of senior defence officers met him. CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and senior party leaders too called on the Chief Minister.

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna visited the Secretariat to congratulate Mr. Revanth Reddy on assuming office as the Chief Minister. Earlier in the day, actor couple Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala called on the Chief Minister at his residence. Top badminton player P.V. Sindhu accompanied by her parents met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and presented him a badminton racket.

Former DSP Nalini, who quit her job as a police officer during the height of the separate statehood movement, also called on the Chief Minister. Mr. Reddy had already directed the officials to examine the chances of her reinstatement into the police department. He had said in case there was no scope, the officials should explore providing her an alternative job equivalent to the post she had held earlier.