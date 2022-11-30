Actor Vijay Devarakonda appears before ED 

November 30, 2022 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Wednesday for questioning related to financial transactions reportedly linked to one of his movies.

There was no official disclosure or release by the ED.

The actor, while exiting the office in the evening, when asked by mediapersons, said: “I did my duty when I was called, and answered their questions.”

Earlier in a related development, Mr. Devarakonda’s colleagues Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur, and his manager, were also questioned by the ED.

