Actor Tarana Ratna no more

February 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After battling for 23 days, actor Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital. He was 40 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary N.T. Rama Rao and son of Mohana Krishna, collapsed due to cardiac problems in Kuppam on January 27 while participating in the padayatra of his cousin and TDP leader Nara Lokesh. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital in Kuppam and later to Bengaluru for better medicare. Despite best efforts, he could not make any progress and after 23 days in ICU he breathed his last on Saturday.

Taraka Ratna made his debut in 2002 in the Telugu film ‘Okato Number Kurradu’. His debut in films was a sensation as nine films were launched on the same day with him in the lead role. He acted in about 20 films.