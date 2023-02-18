Actor Taraka Ratna passes away after battling for 23 days

February 18, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Hyderabad

The actor collapsed during the padayatra of his cousin and TDP leader Nara Lokesh in Kuppam and did not recover despite best efforts of doctors

After battling for 23 days, actor Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday in Bengaluru’s Narayana hospital. He was 40 and is survived by his wife Alekya Reddy and daughter.

His body is being shifted to Hyderabad by ambulance and his last rites are likely on Monday.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary N.T. Rama Rao and son of Mohana Krishna collapsed due to cardiac problems in Kuppam on January 27 while participating in the padayatra of his cousin and TDP leader Nara Lokesh. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital in Kuppam and later to Bengaluru for better medicare. Despite the best efforts he could not make any progress and after 23 days in ICU he breathed his last on Saturday.

His wife Alekhya Reddy, who was his childhood friend, and his daughter were with him in the hospital when he passed away. There were reports of his health improving in the last few days and specialists from the US were also flown in for treatment but he could not survive.

Taraka Ratna made his debut in 2002 in the Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. His debut in films was a sensation as 9 films were launched on the same day with him in the lead role. He acted in about 20 films, including Yuvaratna, Bhadradri Ramudu, Amaravathi and Nandeeswarudu. But he did not face much success though his first film was a musical hit. Taraka Ratna also appeared in a web series 9 hours recently.

Condolence messages poured in from family and from the film world mourning his death at a young age. His uncle and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said despite the doctors’ efforts and prayers of family members Taraka Ratna could not survive and offered his condolences. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaghanmohan Reddy too tweeted condoling his death. Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and actor Chiranjeevi were among those who offered condolences.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh tweeted saying he would miss the affectionate voice calling him ‘Bava’ and he is expected to take a break from his ongoing padayatra in Andhra Pradesh to pay his respects to his cousin. The actor’s fans shared his pictures with his uncle Balakrishna and other family members.

Actor Mahesh Babu tweeted ‘Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones.’ Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao also offered condolences.