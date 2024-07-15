Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Amanpreet Singh arrested in a drug bust by Cyberabad police

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Amanpreet Singh was one of the 13 consumers identified to be involved in another drug racket unearthed by police that was run by Nigerian nationals.

The five peddlers of the network, including two foreign nationals, were arrested by the Narsingi police during a raid at an apartment in Hydershakote. The police seized 199 grams of cocaine.

The clandestine network surfaced after increased surveillance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) to keep a tab on the old drug offenders and absconding accused.

Among the frequent flyers was Onuoha Blessing alias Joana Gomes alias Jo, an ex-offender and key associate of the kingpin Divine Ebuka Suzee alias Ebuka alias Lebuka alias Emmanuel alias Level. A native of Nigeria, she travels with a passport in the name of Joana Gomes of Republic of Guine-Bissau, West Africa.

According to the police, the woman has travelled over 20 times to Hyderabad alone to deliver cocaine to four suppliers. Through her, the police arrested Azeez Noheem Adeshola, 29, a B. Com student in Nizam College, Basheerbagh, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, 31, lead consultant in Bengaluru-based Absyz, Mohd Mahaboob Shareef, 36, a choreographer and Sanaboina Varun Kumar, 42, a driver, all who have been booked earlier by various police stations.

The investigation revealed that Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham has sold at least 2.6 kilograms of cocaine in the past seven months. “Transaction history shows that he received ₹13.24 lakh through Lumbini Money transfers as commission through deposits by his ‘Nigerian bosses’ in two of his bank accounts as well as his wife’s. He has also been operating a bank account in the name of a Nigerian woman for drug trade alongside a shell account with transactions worth ₹3.34 lakh as commission,” DCP Rajendranagar Ch. Srinivasa Rao explained.

The police have also issued look out notice against the two masterminds — Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna with a ₹2 lakh award in each case.

Of the 13 customers, three were arrested and tested positive for cocaine. Among the customers include Kishan Rathi, Aniketh, Yashwanth, Rohith, Sri Charan, Prasad, Hemanth, Nikhil, Madhu, Raghu, Krishnam Raju and Venkat, all businessmen from Hyderabad.

