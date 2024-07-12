ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Raj Tarun booked for cheating and criminal intimidation

Published - July 12, 2024 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Telugu actor Raj Tarun has been booked by Narsingi police for cheating, cohabitation inducing a belief of lawful marriage and criminal intimidation following a complaint by Lavanya Mannepally.  

According to the First Information report (FIR), the two met in 2008 and got married in Gachibowli’s Yellamma Temple in 2014. However, he avoided getting the marriage registered.  

Raj Tarun was allegedly in a relationship with his co-actor Malvi Malhotra, who along with her brother Mayank Malhotra threatened Lavanya with dire consequences.

“Malvi’s parents helped Raj Tarun clear his debts and gave him almost ₹70 lakh. He was staying with Malvi and even stopped paying household expenses and even for feeding their 15 dogs and 4 cats which is of cost almost ₹20,000 per month,” the report read.  

Both Malvi Malhotra and Mayank Malhotra have also been booked and further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.  

