Actor Raajashekar’s driving licence suspended for repeated rash driving

Tollywood actor Varadarajan Raajashekar will be prosecuted for ‘driving without a valid licence’, along with other provisions of the law, said Cyberabad traffic police.

They said that the actor lacks driving skills and his knowledge of traffic rules is ‘very dismal’. “He must have obtained the driving licence by either fraud or misrepresentation,” according to a letter sent to the Road Transport Authority by Cyberabad Traffic DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar.

On November 13, the actor escaped with minor injuries after he rammed a luxury SUV into the median. The vehicle turned upside down and came to a halt after rolling over to the other side of the median, on Outer Ring Road near Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad. Dr. Raajashekar, who was behind the wheel, left the spot and got admitted into a private hospital. It was his third road accident. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered against the actor for his rash and negligent driving.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered against the actor for his rash and negligent driving which could prove fatal to the public and police wrote to the RTA seeking suspension of his driving license.

Following which the RTA officials took action against the Garuda Vega actor and suspended his ‘invalid’ driving license for a period of six months (from November 29, 2019, to May 25, 2020).

“In fact, we requested the RTA officials to disqualify him from driving by revoking his license,” an officer said.

When contacted, Mr. Kumar said that the actor’s license, which was issued on June 16, 2012, expired on June 17, 2017. Since then he was driving without valid documents.

He said that in last one year, the traffic police have “issued 21 over-speeding challans for Dr. Raajashekar’s vehicle on ORR and his driving has created terror in the minds of the public on the busy road where the accident took place”.