Actor Navdeep asked to appear for questioning in drugs case

September 21, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Gudimalkapur police of Hyderabad has issued a notice to Tollywood actor Pallapolu Navdeep, asking him to appear before them and to assist in the investigation into a drug case.

On September 14, officials from the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau, along with the Gudimalkapur police, arrested three Nigerian nationals from Bengaluru and four others, including a Tollywood director, for allegedly possessing and selling contraband to customers in the city.

The police seized various drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy pills and MDMA, from the gang.

It was revealed during the investigation that actor Navdeep was in contact with the drug peddlers arrested on September 14. As per the protocol, a 41 CrPC notice was issued, asking the actor to appear before the investigation officer at 11 am on September 23 at Hyderabad’s Narcotics Enforcement Wing office in Saifabad,” said the police.

The actor approached the High Court seeking directives to the police not to arrest him and had applied for anticipatory bail in lower court. The police cited 10 other people as customers in the case who include some high profile businessmen and persons linked to the film industry

In the September 14 arrest, the three Nigerian nationals were identified as Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, 29, Igbawre Micheal, 32, and Thomas Anagha Kalu, 49, who were picked up from Bengaluru. Other drug peddlers, including Devarakonda Suresh Rao, 35, a sales manager of a startup in Gachibowli, Kolli Ramchand, 37, who runs a plant nursery, Kurapati Sandeep, 35, a marketing manager of a software firm, film director Anugu Sushanth Reddy, 36, and businessman Pagalla Srikar Krishna Praneeth, 32, were nabbed from Hyderabad.

