Actor Navdeep appears before ED questioning 

October 11, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Navdeep reached the EDs office at around 11 a.m. and the questioning, related to suspected money laundering, bank accounts and transactions, continued till the evening

The Hindu Bureau

Tollywood actor Navdeep Pallapolu appeared before the ED for questioning reportedly linked to monetary transactions in a drug-trafficking case. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Tollywood actor Navdeep Pallapolu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad for questioning reportedly linked to monetary transactions in a drug-trafficking case.

The actor’s name cropped up recently, as a contact of the accused Nigerian drug peddlers and a few Tollywood personalities who were arrested by the Gudimalkapur police in Bengaluru last month. The Telangana State Narcotics Control Bureau had also questioned the 37-year-old actor regarding the same.

On Tuesday, Mr. Navdeep reached the EDs office at around 11 a.m. and the questioning, related to suspected money laundering, bank accounts and transactions, continued till the evening.

