Actor Navadeep not to be arrested till Tuesday: HC

The 37-year-old actor from Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad knocked on the doors of the High Court by moving a lunch motion seeking anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest in the drugs case.

September 16, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Actor Navdeep. File

Justice K. Surender of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Hyderabad police not to arrest until Tuesday film actor Navadeep, whose name cropped up in a drugs racket case busted a couple of days ago.

The 37-year-old actor from Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad knocked on the doors of the High Court by moving a lunch motion seeking anticipatory bail in the event of his arrest in the drugs case. After hearing the criminal petition during the post-lunch session, the Judge passed the interim direction not to arrest him and posted the matter to Tuesday for next hearing.

Busting a drugs racket, the Hyderabad police arrested eight persons, including a film director and a former MP’s son, two days ago. Police Commissioner and Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau Director C.V. Anand said actor Navadeep, who was wanted in the case, was absconding.

The actor’s counsel Sidhartha Venkat, presenting contentions before the High Court, said the police claimed that the actor was consumer of the drugs in the case registered by Gudimalkapur police station. He said there was no clinching evidence to prove the actor was an accused.

No evidence was mentioned in the remand report of the arrested persons. Counsel contended that there was no evidence to link the actor with the sale, circulation or smuggling of the case. Without making preliminary inquiries police announced that he was absconding, the lawyer said.

Stating that all this was denting the image of the actor, counsel sought anticipatory bail for his client.

