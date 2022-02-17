Actor Nagarjuna adopts 1,080 acres to set up urban park in Chengicherla

To be named after Akkineni Nageshwara Rao

Film actor Nagarjuna adopted 1,080 acres of forest land to set up an urban park in the name of his father and late actor and Dada Saheb Phalke awardee Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, and donated ₹2 crores for the ‘Haritha Nidhi’, an idea conceived by the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

At the foundation laying ceremony on February 17, marking the birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister, Mr. Nagarjuna participated along with TRS MP Joginiapalli Santosh Kumar and his family members, including actor-sons Naga Chaitanya and Nikhil.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that he was inspired by Mr. Kumar’s Green India Challenge programme to create green cover in the State and country. He said during the final of Big Boss, which he hosts, he had discussed the adoption of forestland with Mr. Kumar and declared on the dais that he would adopt forestland.

Mr. Santosh Kumar announced that along with the setting up of an urban park in the name of late Nageswara Rao, one lakh saplings will be planted in the vacant land. He said 1.5 lakh acres of forest land around Hyderabad would be protected, preserved and developed as part of the Green India Challenge programme. The MP said businessmen, entrepreneurs and organisations who want to be part of this social responsibility can contribute.

Special Chief Secretary (Forests) Shanta Kumari, PCCF R. Shobha, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Hyderabad Chief Conservator MJ Akbar, Medchal Forest Officer Venkateswarlu and GIC Co. Founder Raghava were among those present.

Chengicherla Forest Block is in Uppal-Medipally area on Hyderabad-Warangal highway consisting of 1,682 acres of forestland. Under the Green India Challenge, three forest blocks were taken for adoption including one by Mr. Kumar who has adopted 2,042 acres in Keesara to develop an eco-park.

Film actor Prabhas adopted 1,650 acres in the Khajipally forest area and pharma giant Hetero Drugs has taken 2,543 acres in the Mambapur forest area on Narsapur road.