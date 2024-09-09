GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment invests in nutraceutical startup Fitday 

Published - September 09, 2024 04:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of actor Mahesh Babu.

File photo of actor Mahesh Babu. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Actor Mahesh Babu has made a strategic investment in nutraceutical startup Fitday through his firm GMB Entertainment.

The investment will help amplify Fitday’s retail footprint and support its expansion into new markets, the startup - which now has presence in over 10,000 stores - said in a release on Monday (September 9, 2024).

“Mahesh Babu’s involvement brings increased credibility and visibility to Fitday, attracting a wider audience and driving potential growth in a competitive market,” it said, without disclosing the investment.

Fitday plans to expand its product availability in national retail chains, educational institutions, corporates and through strategic partnerships to strengthen its position in the B2C market. “We’re grateful to have earned the trust of superstar Mahesh Babu. While we’ve received numerous investment proposals, we’ve been strategic in choosing the right opportunities, always prioritising partnerships that align with our vision,” founder and CEO Suresh Raju said.

“This investment reflects my strong belief in their vision and ability to impact health and wellness across India. I believe their new product line will set industry standards,” Mr. Babu said, appreciating the startup’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Significant growth in India’s nutraceutical sector

Fitday said India’s nutraceutical sector has seen significant growth, driven by a shift in consumer behaviour. It cited a report by Avendus that said India is the fastest growing health food market, expanding at 20 per cent CAGR, which is thrice the global average and set to become a ₹2.5 lakh crore market opportunity by 2026. Rising health awareness, increasing disposable incomes and favourable government policies will be key drivers of the growth.

Published - September 09, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.