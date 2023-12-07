HamberMenu
Actor Jagadeesh Prathap of Pushpa fame arrested for abetting suicide

December 07, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Panjagutta police on Wednesday arrested actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari of Pushpa fame following the death of his alleged girlfriend on November 29.

Panjagutta inspector B. Durga Rao said that Jagadeesh Prathap, 30, was in live-in relationship with a woman, who worked as a junior artiste.

“On November 29, the woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence. Her father approached the police alleging that Jagadeesh was blackmailing and harassing her. He claimed that it was because of the harassment that his daughter resorted to the extreme step,” said the official.

During the investigation, substantial proof was found on her phone against Jagadeesh, following which Panjagutta police booked him under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and arrested him on Wednesday. 

