Actor involved in Shamirpet villa ‘firing case’ arrested

July 17, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Shamirpet police on Sunday arrested the television actor who fired at a software professional who came to visit his wife and daughter at a resort in Shamirpet. The drama unfolded at a villa of the resort on Saturday morning when actor Manoj Naidu, who was staying at the villa with the wife and daughter of Siddarth Das, after they were estranged, fired at Das with an unlicensed airgun.

DCP Medchal G. Sandeep said that around 8.30 a.m., Siddarth Das (49), went to the villa, which was taken on lease by Manoj Naidu (35), to meet his wife Smitha (42), and their 13-year-old daughter. “Siddarth Das and Smitha, both directors of a software firm, were separated in 2019 and their divorce case proceedings are still in the court. Das also has a restraining order from the court to stay away from the family. Smitha allegedly got into a relationship with Manoj and has been staying with him with her children,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, officials also said that their 17-year-old boy had filed a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) against Manoj Naidu alleging harassment. The CWC has taken up the complaint and took the boy into custody. On Saturday morning, while Das and Smitha were arguing, Manoj pulled out his airgun and opened fire at Das. “Das escaped and called dial 100 at around 9.20 a.m., following which police teams arrived and took them into custody,” added the DCP.

