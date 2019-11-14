Actor escapes unhurt in ORR accident

Tollywood actor Rajasekhar had a narrow escape when he lost control of his car leading to an accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad late on Tuesday night.

Mangled car

Police said that the vehicle hit the divider and flipped two to three times before falling on the other side of the road. The front portion of the car got mangled due to the impact. However, he escaped unhurt as the air bags inflated after the accident.

He left with a motorist

Cyberabad police said that the actor was pulled out of the car by commuters and he drove home with them. By the time police reached the spot, the actor left and could not be traced in any hospital.

It could not be ascertained whether he was over-speeding. Shamshabad inspector R. Venkatesh said that they would have conducted a breathalyser test on him if he would have been there by the time police reached. Police found an empty and a full alcohol bottle in the car.

The actor stated that he was returning home from Ramoji Film City on Tuesday night when the accident took place. He borrowed a phone from a passer-by to call the police and his family members.

“I started for home in their car. My family members picked me up on the way,” Mr. Rajasekhar said.

“We have registered a case under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said N. Sridhar, Shamshabad sub-inspector. The actor was alone in his car when the mishap happened.

Not first time

This is not the first accident the actor met with. In October 2017, Rajasekhar lost control of his SUV and rammed another car ahead of him on PVNR Expressway.