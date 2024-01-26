Actor Chiranjeevi says overwhelmed, humbled by second Padma award

January 26, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Actor Konidela Chiranjeevi has said he was overwhelmed and humbled by the announcement of the Padma Vibhushan Award by the Union Government late last night.

In one minute and 17-second video message on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Chiranjeevi popularly called the Megastar said: “It is only the unconditional love of the audience, friends, blood brothers and sister. I owe this life and this moment to you.”

Stating that he always tried to express his gratitude in ways he could, Mr. Chiranjeevi said nothing can be ever enough. He said on the silver screen for the last 45 years of his career, he had tried to entertain to best of his abilities.

Mr. Chiranjeevi said he tried to help the needy by taking party in relevant social and humanity causes and expressed his gratitude to the Government for bestowing the second highest civil honour in the country.

The superstar of the Telugu film industry is among the eight from the Telugu-speaking States to be given Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu too has been named for the Padma Vibhushan award.

Among the Padma Shree awardees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are: Gaddam Sammaiah, Dasari Kondappa and A Velu Ananda Chari (field of art). Kethavath Somlal and Kurella Vittalacharya won it in the Literature & Education field. D. Uma Maheshwari from Andhra Pradesh got the Padma Shree from Andhra Pradesh in the field of Art.

