Actor attacked, phone snatched at KBR park

A young actor was attacked and her phone snatched away by an unidentified man at the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy national park in the Banjara Hills police limits on Sunday.

The incident as reported to the police took place on the outer track of the park around 8.30 p.m. when actor Shalu Chourasiya was in her walk. The episode came to light on Monday morning.

According to the police, an unidentified man, suspected to be in the 20-25 age bracket, approached Ms. Chourasiya and attempted grabbing her phone. While she resisted, the attacker with blunt force snatched the phone and fled the place. The actor sustained abrasion and blunt injuries.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage from a few units available around the park and near the attack site. Whereabouts of the attacker, through the phone’s IMEI or the tower location, are yet to be established.

Officials said a case of robbery was registered and a probe is in progress.