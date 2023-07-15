Activists stop another attempt to destroy Khajaguda rocks

July 15, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rock climbers, civic activists, and villagers from Khajaguda stopped another attempt to destroy the Khajaguda rock on its southwestern face. The driver of an earthmover at work was forced to remove the vehicle from the site which had the name of S. V. Raghava Reddy as the owner.

“I came to the site at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and noticed the earthmover at work after I was alerted by my friends in Save Khajaguda group,” said Ch. Satya. “I was told that a hotel is coming up here and I shared the information,” said Mr. Satya.

The Khajaguda Rock precinct is a 2.5 billion year old protected formation that has been encroached on nearly all sides. Last year, the Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar promised protection with a fencing and posting of guards. However, there has been no sign of fencing or guards.

There was a heated argument before the driver of the earthmover was moved out of the hillock.

“I came at 8 a.m. in the morning and they were already at work and had had flattened part of the area and broke some of the rocks. I was joined by the villagers and members of Save The Rocks Society and we forced them to stop work,” informed Sphoorthy, a rock climber.

“The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority site officer will come in some time and we will take a call on further course of action,” said a HMDA official.

“The land belongs to the owners of the plot according to the documents shown to us,” said J. Krishnaiah of Cyberabad Police.

