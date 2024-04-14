ADVERTISEMENT

Activists seek inquiry into Cherlapally prison incident

April 14, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Inmates in Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad demand drugs from officials

City-based social and human rights activists raised serious doubts about the incident in Cherlapally prison where two persons allegedly went berserk and injured themselves demanding drugs from the prison authorities.

Activists S.Q. Masood, Kaneez Fathima, Sarah Mathew, and Khalida Parveen wrote to the Member-Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority requesting the latter to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident and take appropriate legal and corrective measures against any personnel found to be in violation of their duties and responsibilities.

The letter has mentioned that five prisoners Avez, Fareed, Zaheer, Yousuf and Ibrahim from Sanjeevani and Manasa blocks were severely mistreated on April 12, the day following Id-ul-Fitr. Citing media reports and ‘other sources’, the letter said the prisoners were subjected to physical violence as they continued the Ramzan fasting the next day too. Ten personnel under the supervision of the prison superintendent showered severe blows on the prisoners, and the CCTV cameras were switched off during the time, it alleged.

“It is also requested to ensure the injured prisoners receive adequate medical care and legal assistance, and to provide safeguards against any further abuse or retaliation,” says the letter.

A statement by the Human Rights Forum expressed concern about the news circulating on the incident, and sought clarification from the Home department about the same. As Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy holds the Home portfolio, an enquiry should be instituted by the Chief Minister’s office and action initiated, it demanded.

Efforts made by the HRF to find out the truth did not yield result, as the prison authorities could not be reached, the statement said.

