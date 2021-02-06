Activists of Left parties block highway

Law to guarantee MSP demanded

The proposal to put on hold implementation of the three farm laws, which farmers protesting on the borders of New Delhi have been demanding repeal, is a devious plan and an internal agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleged leaders of Communist parties in Nalgonda. Activists of the Left parties staged rasta roko in different parts of the State as part of the nation-wide call given for three-hour ‘chakka jam’ by farmer organisations.

“Putting off the implementation of the laws also means the Centre is accepting its mistake. The black laws must be repealed,” they said, blocking the Narketpalli-Addanki State highway.

CPI (M) leader Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy and CPI leader Nellikanti Satyam said discussions on minimum support price should not be limited to the panel, but should be assured with a legal sanctity, and related provisions must be enacted.

They said a section of media was showing the protesting farming community in a bad light.

Other leaders — Paladugu Nagarjuna and Pandula Saidulu — said that the courts should take suo motu cognizance of the authorities planting iron nails on the highways and intervene.

They said recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission that MSP should be at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production and government’s market yard for every 5 kms, among others, must be implemented.

Police personnel intervened about an hour after the blockade began and removed the activists from the site. A few of them were briefly detained at the Rural police station.

In Suryapet, CPI (M) cadres and activists of affiliate organisations staged a blockade of the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) near S.V. Engineering college from 12 noon till about 1.30 p.m.

In Sangareddy, the activists CPI(M) held rasta roko on the Mumbai National Highway on Saturday. Traffic came to stand still for some time.

The agitators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police arrested the agitators and released them later.