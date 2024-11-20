Activists in Telangana list obstacles faced by transpersons in accessing education, offer solution

Activists working for the welfare of transgender community in Telangana welcomed the government’s decision to hire transpersons as traffic volunteers. However, they said the more pressing issue is difficulty in accessing education, which makes it difficult for them to find a job. They listed systemic changes that the government can make to help more transgender students pursue education and thereby boost their chances of landing jobs.

The activists said there is a high literacy rate among gender-nonconforming and transgender students right from schools.

Issues faced by gender nonconforming/transgender students in accessing education Stigma and harassment due to gender nonconformity makes it difficult to concentrate on academics Lack of support system either at home or at school to share feelings When parents and siblings disown them, they become homeless Lack of gender neutral washrooms Lack of counselling facilities for gender nonconforming children/transgender children No specific scholarships to support transgender children Gender sensitivity is not included as a topic in academic studies

Mukunda Mala, founder-president of Queer Bandhu Parents Association, listed six reasons for the students’ dropping out.

She said gender-nonconforming and transgender students find it difficult to focus on studies due to the stigma, harassment by peers at school and issues in grappling with their identity. The second reason she mentioned was that they become homelesswhen parents and siblings disown them. “Lack of gender neutral washrooms and uniforms set by schools as per their biological gender but not by their chosen gender are two more reasons,” said Mala, who manages a computer training centre for transgender persons in Hyderabad.

She added that a few students lost a year or more despite being eligible for admission because colleges application forms did not have the option ‘third gender’.

Trans-Hijra rights activist Rachana Mudraboyina, too, listed some of the obstacles in accessing education such as lack of proper counselling facilities for gender nonconforming and transgender children; no specific scholarships to support them; lack of sensitisation of parents’ committees; and diversity of gender not having been included as a topic in academic studies.

Rachana said transgender or gender-nonconforming children are not easily accepted in mainstream schools. “Even if some of them are able to get admission without expressing any gender, continuous bullying and harassment by peers, seniors and other students cause them enormous emotional trauma,” said Rachana.

‘Dropped out in class 7’

Akshara, a transwoman who dropped out in Class 7, said people used to make fun of the way she walked and behaved. “I did not understand why I was different from the assigned gender. I struggled to cope up with the bullying. My family members did not have an understanding of the concept of transgender. I did not have anyone to speak with about it. Financial issues at home compounded the problems. My family looked at me as the potential bread earner. Though they were ready to spend money for my education, I could not continue. I dropped out of school and couldn’t ever return,” said Akshara, who now works at a star hotel in the city.

Solutions to provide equal access to education Provide professional development opportunities for educators on ensuring equitable and supportive treatment of historically underserved students, including gender-nonconforming and transgender youth Adopt school and college policies, training and activities to reduce and prevent bullying Make clear that gender nonconforming and transgender students must not be subjected to discriminatory discipline Expand mental health resources and socio-psychological counselling Provide funds and ensure construction of gender-neutral washrooms and display the same with sign boards Facilitate opportunities for students to find support from peers, teachers and staff, such as student-led committees

Queer Bandhu Parents Association recently submitted a representation to the State Education Department, urging the government to initiate a series of steps to support gender-nonconforming and transgender students access education without issues.

One of the 14 requests included an appeal to adopt school and colleges policies that clearly affirm students’ right to be free from harassment and other discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in all aspects of school and colleges.