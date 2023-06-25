Active monsoon brings rain over Telangana

June 25, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Southwest monsoon has been active all over Telangana with Mogdampalle, Sangareddy district receiving the highest rainfall recorded of 6.6 cm. Moderate rainfall (1.5 cm-6.4 cm) was received at few places all over State except Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Jangaon, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Light Rainfall (up to 1.5 cm was received at a few places all over the State on Sunday.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said within GHMC highest rainfall recorded was at Shaikpet 5.6 cm. Thus far, the rains have been normal in the districts of Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Nalgonda while deficient in districts of Medak, Siddipet, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Rainfall has been largely deficient in districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam.

On Saturday night, most parts of Telangana, including the Twin Cities, received heavy rain ranging from Shaikpet 7.3 cm, Sangareddy 6.8 cm, Medak 6.3 cm, Siddipet 6.3 cm, Rangareddy 5.8 cm, Kamareddy 5.8 cm, Hyderabad 5.5 cm, Secunderabad 5.1 cm and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri 5.1 cm among others.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places for the next couple of days. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33°-36° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22°-25° C. With the capital region, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32° to 34° C, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 23°-25° C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy rain at isolated places for the next five days in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sircilla, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, etc., with thunderstorm and lightning too. Up to 6 cm rain has been recorded at places in Medak, Hyderabad and up to 5 cm in Sangareddy, Medak and Nizamabad. Rest of the districts had rain from 2-4 cm, said the bulletin.

