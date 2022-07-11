Active COVID cases 5,166 with 448 fresh cases

Most of the cases from State capital and surrounding areas

Telangana has reported 448 fresh COVID cases with 345 cases out of these arising out of the Hyderabad capital region and surrounding areas taking the overall active caseload to 5,166 on Monday.

About 89 patients have been hospitalised — 68 in private and 21 in government facilities. About 15 are in ICU in private healthcare and 32 needing oxygen support. In the public healthcare, nine are having oxygen support, said the official communique from Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

This is against 459 cases the previous day for 22,193 tests with results of 127 awaited with overall cases being 5,180. About 22,601 tests have been conducted on Monday and the results of 613 samples are yet to be declared. There are no official deaths and it remains at 4,111.

Hyderabad saw 272 cases, down from 316 a week ago, Rangareddy saw 37 cases, down from 51 a week ago, Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 28 cases, down from 36 cases a week ago and Sangareddy just 8, down from 28 a week ago. Double digit cases have been noted in Khammam with 11 and Nalgonda 10. Zero cases in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulug, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla. Just one case reported from Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Warangal (Rural). The cumulative cases since March 2020 has gone up to 8.06 lakh and recoveries to 7.98 lakh with 462 recoveries on Monday.

Caution sounded

Dr. Srinivasa Rao has urged patients with any flu/ influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, to report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay with or without test reports where arrangements have been made for testing and treatment free of cost. The call centre for helpline or grievances is 104. and for complaints against private hospitals or labs, whatsapp – 9154170960, said the bulletin.

Vaccines

Less than 10,000 doses were administered at 9,904 locations and out of them 618 for the first dose, 4,122 for the second dose and 5,164 for the precaution dose. Overall, 6.43 crore doses have been administered with 3.23 crore for the first dose, 3.10 crore for the second dose and 10.68 lakh for precaution dose. Another 26.86 lakh are due for the precaution dose, 13.27 lakh for the second dose and 37,021 for the first dose.

In the age groups of 15-17,92% or 16.9 lakh took the first dose and 15.2 lakh the second dose out of the target population of 18.4 lakh. In the 12-14 age group 91% of 10.3 lakh of 10.68 lakh took the first dose and 65% or 7.33 lakh took the second dose out of 11.36 lakh. For the precaution dose just 4% or 10.68 lakh out of the target of 2.77 crore took the dose, added the bulletin.