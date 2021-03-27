Telangana

Active COVID-19 cases double in 2 weeks

Telangana added 495 cases to its coronavirus tally and the number of active cases has increased by 100% in less than a fortnight. From around 2,000 a day till March 14, the number has gone up to 4,241 on March 26 given a spike in the infectious disease from March 15.

Admission of COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) has also increased. From around 350-370 patients in ICU in a day from March 1 to 14, it has surged to over 600 patients a day now.

On Friday, 58,029 samples were tested and results of 984 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died, pushing up the toll to 1,685.

The new 495 cases included 142 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 45 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 35 from Rangareddy, 30 from Nizamabad and 21 from Nalgonda.

So far, the State had conducted 99,61,154 tests, leading to the detection of 3,05,804 cases. So far, 2,99,878 have recovered.

