Action sought against ex-Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner

Former Mayor and TRS corporator S. Ravinder Singh, on Wednesday, demanded the State government to suspend and take disciplinary action against former Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy for “irregularities and flouting norms” during his seven-month stint in Karimnagar.

During the first general body meeting of the newly-elected Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) to discuss the budget for the year 2020-2021 on Wednesday, Mr. Singh sought permission to discuss the charges of corruption and irregularities by the former Commissioner, under supplementary agenda in the meeting.

He said that Mr. Venugopal Reddy had brought disrepute to the MCK and was responsible for delay in the conduct of municipal elections by two days.

The High Court and Election Commissioner had also instructed the government to take stern action against the errant officer.

But, the district authorities had surrendered DCP Purushotham and revenue officer Ramulu and saved Mr. Venugopal Reddy, he charged.

The former Mayor also found fault with the MCK authorities for non-allocation of funds for SCs and STs in the budget.

“Though it is mandatory to allocate 15% funds for SCs and 7% for STs, the MCK had not allocated a single paise for their welfare and upliftment,” he stated.

He also criticised the MCK for allocating only ₹20 lakh in the budget for implementation of the ambitious Anthima yatra (last journey) programme.

He also flayed the MCK authorities for supplying packaged bottled water to members at the general body meeting when the government was encouraging people to consume Mission Bhagiratha water.

He ridiculed the MCK authorities for wastage of funds to buy bottled water and sending the wrong message to the people of the town on Mission Bhagiratha water.

Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Collector K. Shashanka and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi were present.