Action sought against DPRO

NALGONDA

29 February 2020 22:44 IST

Employees of the District Public Relations Office (DPRO) under the Department of Information & Public Relations, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association and Journalist Joint Action Committee on Saturday demanded action against Assistant Director-cum-DPRO here.

The eight employees in the office, said DPRO Peddi Srinivas was indulging in name-calling, stalling payment of bills, causing mental harassment and creating an unhealthy work atmosphere. They submitted their statement to District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Friday, requesting action

The TNGO’s Association, Nalgonda, on Saturday responding to the situation condemned the officer’s behaviour and said the actions described by the staff would amount to “misuse of power”. They said there are several offices in the district that are discriminating against employees.

Journalist leaders from the JAC also submitted their representation to Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, meeting him at the R&B guest house, for action against the DPRO.

“He did not extend minimum facilities to journalists during the various elections and VIP programmes. He was negligent in conducting Accreditation Committee meetings, including during issue of Accreditation cards, and was never courteous,” they alleged.