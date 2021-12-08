Action sought against camp politics

HYDERABAD

08 December 2021

Take action against guilty candidates: FGG

Forum for Good Governance has objected to the camp politics taking place in MLC elections for Local Authority Constituencies (LAC) from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and Medak districts stating that it was nothing but violation of Section 171 (C) and 171 (E) of IPC. It demanded that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) take action against the candidates who violated different sections of the IPC.

Forum for Good Governance secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy wrote to the CEO in this regard on Tuesday.

“Contesting candidates from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam and Medak districts are organising camps for election of MLC LAC constituencies. The voters are shifted to places like Goa and Bengaluru. They are provided food, drink and five star hotel facilities and other entertainment. One newspaper reported that some candidates are spending as much as ₹50,000 a day on each voter for accommodation, liquor and food apart from other expenses. This type of camp politics greatly undermine the election process. Since last one week print and electronic media are full of news how the voters are sent to various destinations. TV channels showed some Ministers seeing them off,” said Mr Padmanabha Reddy in his letter to the CEO.

Stating that as per Article 324 of Constitution of India, the Election Commission was entrusted with full powers of superintendence, control and direction of elections, Mr. Padmanabha Reddy said that transporting voters to far away places, providing them with accommodation, food and drinks was nothing but bribing the voters and indirectly interfering with free exercise of electoral right.

“Forum for Good Governance requests the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, to take action against the candidates who are committing the offences by organising camps,” urged Mr Padmanabha Reddy in his letter.