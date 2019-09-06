Action plan to improve villages takes off with enthusiasm

The 30-day action plan for transforming villages got off to an enthusiastic start on Friday with ministers, MLAs and senior officials taking part in the gram sabhas convened as part of the first day.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the launch of the programme envisaging complete transformation of villages during his recent meeting with the district collectors. Sanitation, greenery and power supply would be the special components of the 30-day action plan during which officials concerned had been directed to focus on cleaning and improving the villages.

The government had decided to dedicate one full week to address the power supply related issues during the month-long programme with focus on rectification or replacement of twisted poles and removal of hanging power cables. Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao launched the programme in Warangal district cleaning the debris lying on the roadside himself. He said the government would forthwith impose penalties on those dumping garbage in the open spaces, including roads.

Education Minister G. Jagdishwar Reddy who launched the programme in Garidepalli mandal of Suryapet district said the 30-day action plan was conceived with a view to improve the sanitation conditions in the villages and the Chief Minister was keen that the villages should show a turn around by Dasara festival. “Ensuring cleanliness in villages should be seen as a Dasara gift to the people,” he said.

At Buddharam in Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy hoped that the programme, yet another unique initiative by the government, would make the State a role model in the development of villages. The programme was not only aimed at improving the conditions in health, education, irrigation, power and other issues but was also aimed at understanding the aspirations of the people in relation to the development they wanted in their respective areas.