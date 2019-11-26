Action plan to fill vacant posts in Health Department: Minister

The State government is working with an objective of providing best healthcare facilities for people, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

The Minister, who chaired a review meeting with Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and other officials at the primary health centre (PHC) in Kamalapur mandal headquarters on Monday said the government is procuring field-level data to enhance health services.

Infrastructural facilities

“The focus is on ensuring infrastructural facilities at all area and district-level hospitals. This apart, the government has a special action plan to fill the vacant posts in Health Department,” he said.

Mr. Rajender said the government plans to develop one PHC in each mandal with 24x7 service availability. It will reduce the workload of area and district-level hospitals, he said.

Efforts are on to streamline the supply of medicines to all the hospitals, the Minister said.

The expired drugs will be removed through online verification of stocks, he said.

“Patients will no more experience short supply of medicines,” he said.

Stating that all the patients turning to State-run hospitals would get medicines free of cost, the Minister said that all sub-health centres would get basic amenities, including drinking water, toilets, electricity -- besides others.

Mr. Rajender said the required staff will be deputed to the 30-bedded hospital in Kamalapur.

‘Submit report’

The hospital at Kamalapur will be developed and he wanted the DM&HO to submit a report about its requirements. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G. Srinivas Rao, Director of Medical Education Dr. Ramesh Reddy, DM&HO Dr. Hareesh Raj and MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr. B. Srinivas Rao were among others present. The Minister on the occasion gave away ‘KCR Kit’ to Medipally Jyothy who delivered earlier in the day.