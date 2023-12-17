Action plan drawn up to combat drug menace in the State: Shandilya 

December 17, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Newly appointed Director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) Sandeep Shandilya on Sunday notified a slew of measures, focus areas and the action plan, for the fight against drug menace in the State.

From Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in educational institutions, procuring portable drug detection kits like alcohol breath analysers, evidence-based practices, rewards for enforcing personnel, surveillance on courier and transportation services, the social media, to sale of scheduled drugs by pharmacists, the top cop has covered it all in his plan.

In an official release on Sunday, Mr. Shandilya said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the State Executive were all ears on December 11, on his elaborate presentation on the prevailing drug menace in Telangana, a day before he was handed the appointment order to the six-month old TSNAB.

“The government promised to provide personnel for TSNAB with all incentives on par with elite organisations like Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, including advance increments and accelerated promotions for exceptional work,” he said.

According to Mr. Shandilya, the main focus will be on educational institutions, the movie and the Information Technology industries, bars, pubs, resorts, and rave parties.

The ADCs in schools and colleges will comprise at least five members from faculty, parents, non-teaching staff, NGOs, counsellors, wardens, the district administration, and students who would be encouraged to be peer police among themselves.

And the institutions shall be responsible for putting in place the systems and checks against any kind of drug abuse on their premises.

For on-the-go drug detection tests, like drunk driving, Mr. Shandilya said state-of-the-art equipment will be purchased.

“Like international athletes are tested for banned substances, which could be detected from urine samples even after a few months, TSNAB will conduct tests. And the whole process is evidence-based,” he said.

The other major focus of the plan is to check the drug syndicate, from suppliers to transporters, including their channels such as courier companies, transport agencies, bus cargo, car rental services, social media, and the sale of scheduled drugs by pharmacists.

In coordination with departments of the Drug Control Administration, Prohibition & Excise, Education, Social Justice and Empowerment, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Health Department and various NGOs, TSNAB will keep a close liaison for effective enforcement, Mr. Shandilya said.

