Action demanded against Soyam Bapu Rao

May 30, 2023

All India Christian Federation (AICF) has condemned the alleged comments of the Member of Parliament Soyam Bapu Rao against Christian pastors, and demanded action against him.

President of the Federation G. Vijayaraju addressed a media conference on Tuesday along with Telangana State coordinator A. K. Gideon Babu and State youth wing president B. Isaac Paul, and said democracy allowed freedom to practise any faith, and it was an individual choice.

They demanded Mr. Bapu Rao’s dismissal from Lok Sabha, and legal action against him. They demanded an apology by Mr. Bapu Rao to the Christian community.

Several media channels reported Mr. Bapu Rao’s speech at an event in Adilabad, where he allegedly threatened pastors with bullets over attempts to convert Aadivasi population to Christianity.

