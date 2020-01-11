Action against two village field officers

Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Friday instructed DRDO Kautilya Reddy to suspend field officer of Mallupalli village and issue show-cause notice to another field officer of Mallareddypet village of Gambhiraopet mandal for dereliction of their duties during the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme.

The Collector visited various villages in Gambhiraopeta mandal to inspect Palle Pragathi works. At Nagampet village, the Collector expressed anger against the village secretary for poor sanitation works in the village. He instructed the authorities to impose fine on people burning garbage in the open or littering garbage.

He also warned the officials of stern action if they did not show satisfactory results in the Palle Pragathi programme. The Collector expressed anger against the village officials for poor maintenance of avenue plantation in the villages. ZP CEO Gautam Reddy, and DPO Ravinder were present.