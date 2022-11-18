Action against quackery: three-member committee to be formed in each district

November 18, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The legal and anti-quackery committee, constituted by the government, decided to form district-level committees with the approval of the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC).

Speaking to The Hindu chairman of the committee D. Ramesh said: “It was decided to constitute a committee in each district, totalling 33. For the city of Hyderabad, we have decided to form three or four such committees. Each committee will consist of three members — one from Indian Medical Association (IMA), one from Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) and the other member will be a government appointed officer. The three member body will be on a continuous lookout for quacks, once they find somebody, their job will be to collect the evidence against them. They will submit the evidence to chairman of the State committee, who in turn will submit the report to the chairperson of the TSMC.”

The committee will also appoint full time advocates to look into the report and initiate legal action against quacks.

Under Section 54 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, punishment for quackery has been enhanced to one year imprisonment and a fine up to ₹5 lakh. The law also states that, any person is found practicing medicine without registering with the State Medical Commission, even if the person is qualified, that person will be treated as a quack.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao on October 4, after meeting doctor associations at Pragati Bhavan, had assured to constitute anti-quackery committees across the State. The committees will take legal action as per Telangana Medical Practitioners Act and the National Medical Commission Act against those persons who are practicing modern medicine without qualification, he had said.