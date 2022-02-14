Action against four illegal structures
HMDA, together with teams from the district task force, has taken action against two unauthorised structures in two municipalities on Monday,
Two constructions in Manikonda and two in Peerzadiguda municipality have been stopped due to lack of permissions, a statement informed. This has taken the total number of illegal structures against which action has been taken to 172.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.