Act upon representations over money, liquor distribution in elections, HC tells DGP, CEO

November 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Director General of Police and the Chief Electoral Officer of the State to respond to representations made by a person, who sought action against top leaders of main political parties, alleging that they were indulging in corrupt practices to influence voters, by November 30.

The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti in a writ petition filed by a social activist and advocate clerk M.A. Khadar Mohiuddin. The petitioner wanted to contest from Nizamabad Assembly constituency but his nomination papers were rejected by the Returning Officer. In his petition, Mr. Mohiuddin said top leaders of political parties were resorting to unfair means to secure votes for them and their respective party candidates.

The petitioner made BRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Ministers T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, MLC K. Kaviktha, MPs of BJP Bandi Sanjay and Aravind Dharmapuri, Malkajgiri MP and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate as respondents in his petition. He informed the court that he had submitted memorandum to the DGP on November 11 and to the CEO on November 4 seeking against political leaders who were resorting to distribution of money and liquor to influence voters.

The petitioner maintained that the DGP and the CEO had not initiated action over his representations and sought a direction to them to act upon the same.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the HC will hear today (Friday) a petition filed by an Independent candidate Karne Shireesha alias Barrelakka contesting from Kollapur Assembly seat of Nagarkurnool district seeking a direction to the police to provide her two plus personal security officer in the backdrop of alleged threat to her life during ongoing election campaign. A young Dalit woman, the petitioner pursuing B.Ed. programme moved lunch motion before the HC.

The petitioner stated that she was an unemployed person and wanted to highlight the woes of thousands of unemployed persons in the State so that the vacant posts in government were filled up. She contended that her younger brother Bharath Kumar was attacked by anti-social elements led by one Santosh during election campaign on November 21. The next day, she approached the police authorities to provide protection for continuing her election campaign.

The authorities, however, did not act upon the representation, she stated.