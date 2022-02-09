Act against people using beacon lights, multi-toned horns: HC to govt.

HYDERABAD

09 February 2022 20:01 IST

‘Ensure strict compliance of MV Act and rules in the matter

Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the State government to take action against people using vehicles with beacon lights and multi-toned horns.

Disposing of a PIL petition filed nearly five years ago, a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the government to ensure strict compliance of the Motor Vehicle Act and rules in the matter.

A lawyer from Kodangal of Mahabubnagar filed the PIL plea seeking direction against use of beacon lights and multi-toned horns.

The petitioner’s counsel T. Rajinikanth Reddy told the court that some officials and individuals were still using beacon lights despite specific directions from the government not to install beacon lights atop vehicles. The CJ sought to know if anyone was still using beacon lights illegally and whether the counsel had any pictures of such violations.

Mr. Rajinikanth Reddy informed the Bench that he did not have any photographs of those using beacon lights but use of multi-toned horns was going on unabated in the State. The Bench noted that after the government issued detailed instructions on the matter, not many were found using beacon lights pointing out that the plea was filed in 2017.

The Transport department counsel clarified that the authorities were initiating stringent action against people using red or blue beacon lights and multi-tones horns and would continue the crackdown on violators.