Act against Harish, official over FP deaths: BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao immediately remove Health Minister T. Harish Rao from his post and suspend Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao for the botched-up family planning operations in which four women lost their lives.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Tuesday, the BJP president levelled serious allegations against the DPH and accused him of overstaying in the deputation post and corrupt practices reaching to the top.

“KCR is trying to save his nephew so he does not want to react to the deaths of the women belonging to the poorer sections. No one from the ruling party has bothered to meet the grieving family members after the department had washed of the hands giving a meagre ₹5 lakh each. There is no respect for human lives in this regime,” he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay Kumar questioned the DPH being made the inquiry officer into the tragedy when the latter himself is responsible for the entire exercise. “The programme is under his supervision. Why was there no lady doctor? How did he allow a single doctor to perform 34 operations within an hour without even checking the vital parameters of the patients? They were made to sleep on carpets on the floor,” he said.

The TRS Government’s indifference to the malfunctioning of the various departments even when people are dying is quite apparent, he claimed. In this context, he mentioned the latest food poisoning in the Wardhannapet hostel and pointed out that this has become a regular phenomenon since the ruling party functionaries have been garnering the tenders for food supply.

“There is neither power nor water connection in many hostels with quality control missing in the food being provided,” he charged. The BJP leader said KCR has been spreading disinformation about the BJP government at the Centre only to divert people’s attention to his government failures like these.

The state government is solely responsible for the impasse on the Ganesh idols immersion as it had not bothered to plan the programme in advance and questioned “special conditions” put on the Hindu festivals.

Earlier at a preparatory meeting for this forthcoming ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ – fourth phase, the MP called for bike rallies touching villages in constituencies of Naryanpet, Khanapur, Bhupalapally, Wyra, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Balkonda, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Vikarabad, Manakoduru and others with senior leaders participating. Local temple visits is a must as also stay at the house of a local party activist during this programme, he added.