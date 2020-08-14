Acquire land for main canals of Mallannasagar: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the officials to acquire the land required for main canal of Mallannasagar at the earliest.
In a review meeting held with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and others here on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that farmers should come forward to share their land for canals as it will provide irrigation all through the year. He said that irrigation will be provided for about 66,000 acres in Dubbak constituency followed by 35,000 acres in Siddipet constituency, 1543 acres in Gajwel constituency and 21,976 acres in Sircilla constituency. He has instructed the officials to focus on distributory canals.
Earlier in the day, at the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad, presided over by Chairperson V. Roja Sharma, rich tributes were paid to Dubbak MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy who passed away recently due to ill health. Mr. Harish Rao recalled his association with the MLA and how they worked together during the Statehood movement for Telangana. He said that people of Dubbak will never forget the services of Ramalinga Reddy.
Mr. Harish Rao appealed those who recovered from COVID-19 after treatment to donate plasma for those undergoing treatment. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating mobile coronavirus testing laboratory at municipal office, Mr Harish Rao said that donation of plasma by treated persons can save the lives of patients. He said that RTPCR testing lab was established at the Government Medical College in the town and this will be helpful in getting results on the same day.
